FEATURED STORIES
I’ll Have What He’s Having…
“Recently, the first successful penis transplant brought to my mind just how much men are in charge, so I want my own penis and I want it now.”
Ask a Man: Humorist and Twitter Legend Simon Holland
Simon says, “I hate that stupid game,” and other surprising insights about our biggest Twitter crush, Simon Holland!
GoGirl Female Urination Device: What Does HE Think?
Tired of copping a squat? Wish you could stand and deliver like the big boys? Now you can! But should you?
8 Ways to Make an Introvert’s Life Easier
We’re not bitches, we’re just introverts! Here’s how you can help.
Ask a Man: Humorist and True Romantic Rodney Lacroix
We cornered Rodney Lacroix In the Powder Room to ask him about sex and stuff. Long story short: we’re keeping him.
Jolie Lips Plumper: What Does HE Think?
It’s not officially endorsed by Angelina Jolie, but what could possibly go wrong?
5 Reasons Book Fair Makes Me Lose My Shit
I love books. And fairs. But my child’s school Book Fair is a giant, neon, bouncy ball of bullshit. Here’s how schools can make Book Fair better…
New Rule: What Happens in the Stirrups Stays in the Stirrups
She received a wonderful compliment from her gyno, but her husband’s response left her high and dry…
Ask a Man: Comedian and Political Humorist Lance Burson
We dragged humorist Lance Burson into the stalls to ask him a bunch of random questions about things like women in politics, fried foods, and super heroes.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Nancy B’s Microscope for Girls: What Does HE Think
“Did you know that women can now become scientists?”
Wait—Why Did I Do This Again?
“Now or never,” my uterus told me… but did I make the right choice?
An Ode to the Third Knee
Because “the penis deserves its day in the spotlight!”
Workplace Yoga
Keeping your chakras aligned with Janet from Accounting breathing down your neck? It’s as easy as ohm-M-G.
Once You Go “Mom Car,” You Never Go Back
Her carpool days are long gone, but she chose a “mom car” anyway. Here’s why…
Archives
READER FAVORITES
My Husband Is a Pubic Menace
To manscape or not to manscape—Sarah doesn’t really care as long as he follows her one simple rule…
When Facebookers Attack
Hey Facebook trolls: you can dish it out, but can you take it? Our Editor-in-Chief has a few choice words for you.
Wrong Hole, Honey
Also known as 26 things I’ve said while dressing my kids and/or boinking my husband.