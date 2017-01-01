FEATURED STORIES

I'll Have What He Is Having via In the Powder Room

I’ll Have What He’s Having…

“Recently, the first successful penis transplant brought to my mind just how much men are in charge, so I want my own penis and I want it now.”

LOVE THE SITE? READ THE BOOK!


TRENDING TODAY

Tinder 101 for Married Moms
Dried Apricots Saved My Ass
Wedge Queen: The True Story of a Girl and Her Thong
3 Things I Wish Mom Had Told Me about My Vagina

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Workplace Yoga: Keeping your chakras aligned with Janet from Accounting breathing down your neck? It's as easy as OHM-M-G.

Workplace Yoga

Keeping your chakras aligned with Janet from Accounting breathing down your neck? It’s as easy as ohm-M-G.

Archives

READER FAVORITES

Click here for more Readers' Favorites...