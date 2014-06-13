3 Parenting Lessons I Learned from Phone Sex

If only motherhood paid by the minute…
A thousand years ago, I was a teenaged college student, trying to make ends meet in the big city. I’d heard rumors from friends in the theater department that there was a surefire way to make rent every month—and it was acting work! Thus, my brief career as a phone sex operator began.
It was years later, as I attempted to cook dinner while untangling a broken ponytail holder from a screaming preschooler’s hair with one hand and bouncing a cranky infant with the other, that it occurred to me—I had developed my very particular set of skills on the receiving end of sexy phone calls.
1. Always have a distraction handy
When kids want something, they tend to want it now. Guys calling phone sex lines are the same way. But phone sex pay is based on the average length of the call, if you give the guy what he wants right away, you’ve only got a two minute phone call. So you have to distract them. Make them think they want something else, make them wait for it. Back in the day this meant making the caller answer a litany of questions about the girl of their preference. (Spoiler: all the girls were me.) Now it means keeping sticker books in my purse, knowing a billion variations of “If You’re Happy And You Know It,” and surreptitiously throwing sparkly things into the air and shouting, “Look! A fairy!”
2. Sometimes, all you need to do is be there
The strangest call I ever got went something like this:
me: “Hi! How can I—”
him: “SHUT UP!“
me: *silence*
him: *breathing*
me: *perplexed*
him: “What’s your name?”
me: “My name is—”
him: “SHUT UP!“
me: *silence*
him: *heavy breathing*
me: *confused*
him: “What are you wearing?”
me: “I’m wearing—”
him: “SHUT UP!“
All I did was half answer questions for a quarter of an hour while he screamed at me, earning more than a dollar a minute to do so. There are times when your kid is melting down, and no amount of cajoling, pleading, or even threatening can make things right. During those times being silently present is enough.
3. Don’t expect gratitude
Perhaps the most undignified part of working phone sex was the end. After all the distractions, all the talking, and then finally, the phone sex . . . the guys on the other end hung up the moment they were done. Without saying goodbye. In parenting, the work is harder, more constant, and just as thankless. But it is its own reward. I have three little people who give me the pride I take in their growth and success. And unlike in phone sex work, they sometimes thank me with pictures, cards, and the occasional painless bedtime.
And when they go to college and get questionable jobs, I’ll look forward to the phone ringing, even if all I’ll hear on the other end is somebody shouting for me to shut up.
Comments
Jenn @ Something Clever 2.0 says
They didn’t even thank you at the end?? Someone should call their mothers.
Becoming SuperMommy says
RIGHT?!? Who knew guys who call phone sex lines were emotional children? Oh- wait…
Kathy Radigan says
Wow!! You have me in stitches!! I think it’s pretty rude they didn’t say thank you either, but it is perfect training for the mom job!
Becoming SuperMommy says
If I’d had any idea back then, I might not have been so anxious to have kids. 😉
Kathy at kissing the frog says
Oh my gwad, the SHUT UP guy! What a thankless job. And I thought Motherhood was the only one. Congrats – your first ITPR piece is a success!
Becoming SuperMommy says
Thank you!!!
And yeah- the “Shut Up” guy totally takes the cake!!!
Mary Anne says
After raising a teenager I think I would be highly qualified for this, I’m thinking new career here…
Becoming SuperMommy says
I won’t judge! 😀
Janie Emaus says
I could really picture this encounter! I bet you have a ton of interesting stories.
Becoming SuperMommy says
More than the world may ever know. 😉
Lisa Hewitt says
I want to be a phone sex operator.
Becoming SuperMommy says
You’ve gotta have goals!
Hugh says
@ Liza…send a phone number….I wanna be your first customer…..lol
traceybecker says
Phone sex… Hmmm. I can do that in my pajamas, right? I think I may have missed my calling.
Becoming SuperMommy says
More time to enjoy that personal massage oil!
Susan Maccarelli says
This was funny and I am intrigued by the phone sex job. I bet you have some great stories from that! Maybe all moms should be required to do it for a day just to learn the parenting lessons – ha!
Becoming SuperMommy says
Honestly, my favorite stories involve my ex roommate, listing in from the hallway and rolling around laughing. 😛
Liz says
“Being silently present” was hilarious. You’ve made your case!
Fiona McGier says
At least you got paid for it! I was on the receiving end of a spate of obscene phone calls that finally ended after 2 years of living alone, when I moved in with my brother and he offered to answer the phone all of the time. I had taps on my phone by the police for a year, but we never caught the guy who described my dog, my car and my house, then told me exactly what he was going to do to me. And you’re right about them being ungrateful pigs! They NEVER say “thank-you”!
If I’d have known I could have been getting paid for that, I’d have signed up. At least I’d have known what to expect when the phone rang.
Becoming SuperMommy says
How awful!!!! I’m so sorry you went through that!!!
Lauranne says
Can you imagine someone thanking you for phone sex with a picture??!
That’s one of those typing before you think examples. In my head I was thinking ha ha a funny cartoon type drawing of unicorns and rainbows, but now I have read it back I am think wrong just wrong!!
Becoming SuperMommy says
So long as it wasn’t a finger painting!!!!!!
Hollow Tree Ventures says
Hallmark is really missing a marketing opportunity by not making a “Thanks for the phone sex” line of cards.
Becoming SuperMommy says
It’s never too late to corner a market!!! Go for it! 😉