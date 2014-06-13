3 Parenting Lessons I Learned from Phone Sex

If only motherhood paid by the minute…

A thousand years ago, I was a teenaged college student, trying to make ends meet in the big city. I’d heard rumors from friends in the theater department that there was a surefire way to make rent every month—and it was acting work! Thus, my brief career as a phone sex operator began.

It was years later, as I attempted to cook dinner while untangling a broken ponytail holder from a screaming preschooler’s hair with one hand and bouncing a cranky infant with the other, that it occurred to me—I had developed my very particular set of skills on the receiving end of sexy phone calls.

1. Always have a distraction handy

When kids want something, they tend to want it now. Guys calling phone sex lines are the same way. But phone sex pay is based on the average length of the call, if you give the guy what he wants right away, you’ve only got a two minute phone call. So you have to distract them. Make them think they want something else, make them wait for it. Back in the day this meant making the caller answer a litany of questions about the girl of their preference. (Spoiler: all the girls were me.) Now it means keeping sticker books in my purse, knowing a billion variations of “If You’re Happy And You Know It,” and surreptitiously throwing sparkly things into the air and shouting, “Look! A fairy!”

2. Sometimes, all you need to do is be there

The strangest call I ever got went something like this:

me: “Hi! How can I—”

him: “SHUT UP!“

me: *silence*

him: *breathing*

me: *perplexed*

him: “What’s your name?”

me: “My name is—”

him: “SHUT UP!“

me: *silence*

him: *heavy breathing*

me: *confused*

him: “What are you wearing?”

me: “I’m wearing—”

him: “SHUT UP!“

All I did was half answer questions for a quarter of an hour while he screamed at me, earning more than a dollar a minute to do so. There are times when your kid is melting down, and no amount of cajoling, pleading, or even threatening can make things right. During those times being silently present is enough.

3. Don’t expect gratitude

Perhaps the most undignified part of working phone sex was the end. After all the distractions, all the talking, and then finally, the phone sex . . . the guys on the other end hung up the moment they were done. Without saying goodbye. In parenting, the work is harder, more constant, and just as thankless. But it is its own reward. I have three little people who give me the pride I take in their growth and success. And unlike in phone sex work, they sometimes thank me with pictures, cards, and the occasional painless bedtime.

And when they go to college and get questionable jobs, I’ll look forward to the phone ringing, even if all I’ll hear on the other end is somebody shouting for me to shut up.

