What Will Happen if You Try to Steam Your Vagina

Brazilian waxes, vajazzling, and pubic dyeing . . . we thought we’d heard it all. But no—apparently ladies who like to take extra care of their undercarriage are now steaming their vaginas. Yes, vaginal steaming, it’s a thing. And although Gwyneth herself has only recently touted its many virtues, (“If you’re in LA, you have to do it,”) this personal care practice has been around for centuries. If you’re a mom interested in trying it out, here’s how it works:

  1. Steep some special herbs from ancient recipes.
  2. Pour 317 LEGO out of your biggest bowl and wash it out.
  3. When your son asks you what you’re doing, answer with anything but, “Getting ready to steam my vagina.”
  4. Clear out a corner of the bathroom, then drag in two kitchen chairs and a baking sheet.
  5. Precariously balance the baking sheet on the bottom rung of the chairs.
  6. Put on movie to distract the kids for 20-40 minutes.
  7. Carry steaming hot bowl of crotch tea to the bathroom.
  8. Place bowl on baking tray and sit above it with one butt cheek on each chair.
  9. Set timer on phone.
  10. Put phone down and think meditative healthy thoughts about your womanly plumbing.
  11. Get bored. Pick phone up.
  12. See only 3 minutes have passed.
  13. Play on phone while your bits and pieces lightly broil.
  14. Bend over to look at what’s happening down there. Feel both confused and not very vitalized.
  15. Stand up, dump out lady water, pat dry, never drink herbal tea again.

 

