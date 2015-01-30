What Will Happen if You Try to Steam Your Vagina

Brazilian waxes, vajazzling, and pubic dyeing . . . we thought we’d heard it all. But no—apparently ladies who like to take extra care of their undercarriage are now steaming their vaginas. Yes, vaginal steaming, it’s a thing. And although Gwyneth herself has only recently touted its many virtues, (“If you’re in LA, you have to do it,”) this personal care practice has been around for centuries. If you’re a mom interested in trying it out, here’s how it works:
- Steep some special herbs from ancient recipes.
- Pour 317 LEGO out of your biggest bowl and wash it out.
- When your son asks you what you’re doing, answer with anything but, “Getting ready to steam my vagina.”
- Clear out a corner of the bathroom, then drag in two kitchen chairs and a baking sheet.
- Precariously balance the baking sheet on the bottom rung of the chairs.
- Put on movie to distract the kids for 20-40 minutes.
- Carry steaming hot bowl of crotch tea to the bathroom.
- Place bowl on baking tray and sit above it with one butt cheek on each chair.
- Set timer on phone.
- Put phone down and think meditative healthy thoughts about your womanly plumbing.
- Get bored. Pick phone up.
- See only 3 minutes have passed.
- Play on phone while your bits and pieces lightly broil.
- Bend over to look at what’s happening down there. Feel both confused and not very vitalized.
- Stand up, dump out lady water, pat dry, never drink herbal tea again.
jana says
16. Wait for raging yeast infection.
Kim Bongiorno of Let Me Start By Saying says
Mmmm…warm and yeasty…
Jen Hollywood says
Oh man, there is some chain restaurant advertising warm yeast rolls with dinner. My hubs was all, “Wait, what? Eww…”
Jen Hollywood says
Hahahaha!
Susan Maccarelli says
Does GPs publicist tell her that to improve her image she should go forth and promote vag steaming?? Loved this. #3!!
Kim Bongiorno of Let Me Start By Saying says
I think so?
Thanks for coming by!
hollow tree ventures says
Thank you so much for the inspiration! Not for vag steaming, but for a solution to a parenting problem I’ve been having. It always bugs me that the first thing the kids say to me when they get home from school is, “What’s for dinner” – so when I answer, “A steaming hot bowl of crotch tea” today, that problem will be a thing of the past.
Kim Bongiorno of Let Me Start By Saying says
You are very welcome. I am here to serve. And apparently I am serving crotch tea.
Suheiry says
Gross. Why is this a thing?
Kim Bongiorno of Let Me Start By Saying says
Talk to the ancient people who were so bored they started hovering nude over boiled water full of dead plants.
Jill says
OMG. Crotch tea? I am riding in the car with 3 old men (that’s another story) and I am dying. Gwyneth is a freak.
Kim Bongiorno of Let Me Start By Saying says
And now I’m thirsty. Thanks for that.
Fearless Leader says
This certainly makes more sense than Nutsack Sweat Tea.
Or Swamp Ass Tea.
My next thought was “video or it didn’t happen”.
Kim Bongiorno of Let Me Start By Saying says
I’m actually a pretty big fan of underboob sweat tea.
Alison says
CROTCH TEA!! #Dying
I haven’t even shaved down there in months. It’s a jungle. Steamy. Mmmm.
Allison Hart says
From now on, my answer to “what are you doing?” will always be “Getting ready to steam my vagina.” If that’s not a conversation ender I don’t know what is. Thank you.
Kaly says
Whew. I’m glad you cleared that up. I had just plugged in my clothes steamer and was about to go to town. My pink parts thank you.
Kathy Radigan says
Oh lord, just when you think you have heard it all!! Thanks for giving me an image that all the steaming in the world will never erase!!
Susanne/The Dusty Parachute says
#3 made me spit a little bit of my pancake onto my computer screen. Have gone out of my way to avoid reading anything about Gwyneth and her steamy bits but this was worth it. Hilarious.
Jocelyn Jane Cox says
.5 first, drink 6 margaritas so you can blame tequila for doing something like this.
Janie Emaus says
Kim – Thanks for clearing this up for me!